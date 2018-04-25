WOAC opens ‘Art from the Heart’

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange Arts Council’s current show “Art from the Heart” at the West Orange Arts Center, 551 Valley Road, features 17 exhibiting artists’ diverse interpretations of the heart. Their works range from representations of the organ inside the chest to images of the heart as the emotional center of a person’s personality, intuition and feeling. The opening reception on April 7 included heart-healthy activities provided by ShopRite of Essex Green, Walgreens of Orange, the CPR Training Center at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center and a heartfelt poetry reading by writers of the West Orange Arts Council Poets Society.

Exhibiting Artists include Balkrishna E., Emily Gilman Beezley, Lois Condon, Susan C. Harris, James Horton, Cathleen McCoy Bristol, Patricia Mitrano, Barbara Motley, Maria Natoli, Amelia Panico, Cheryl A. Patterson, Suzannah Schreckhise, Herrat Sommerhof, Isaac Stackell, Lisa Suss, Nette Forne Thomas and Cindy Wolf.

The multifaceted program’s opening included community partners eager to participate in WOAC’s newest appeal to broader and more diverse populations than previous traditional gallery openings alone have achieved.

The exhibit has been designed to embrace and foster artistic collaborations across disciplines. “Welcome to the West Orange Arts Center!” is this year’s year-long celebration of the arts, representing various artists, workshops, exhibits and activities that together will help residents get to know the West Orange Arts Center in the heart of the Valley Art District. “Art from the Heart” is on display through Sunday, May 20.

For more information about the WOAC, visit www.woarts.org or send an email to info@woarts.org.

Photos Courtesy of WOAC