South Orange Symphony to intrigue with ‘Enigmas of Spring’ program

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The South Orange Symphony presents its spring concert on Sunday, April 29, at 3 p.m. at the South Orange Middle School, 70 N. Ridgewood Road. The theme, “Enigmas of Spring,” reflects the mercurial weather experienced so far this year as well as the abundant colors and the transformation of the season. Susan Haig conducts Edward Elgar’s “Enigma Variations,” Dvorak’s “In Nature’s Realm,” and short works by Samuel Barber and Dukas.

This concert features the annual silent auction fundraiser, with bidding before the concert and during intermission. An eclectic mix of items and baskets will be displayed, any of which might make the perfect gift for a friend or family member. Proceeds go directly to the orchestra to fund future programs.

Elgar’s “Enigma Variations” is a series of vivid musical caricatures of his close friends, and some are quite amusing. No one is certain of to what the “Enigma” of the title refers. Elgar cryptically suggested that it might refer to an unheard, hidden theme, but he never divulged specifics.

A brass ensemble opens the concert with the stirring “Fanfare” from the ballet “La Peri,” by Paul Dukas. The main work in the first half of the program is Dvorak’s tone poem “In Nature’s Realm.” Different sections of the orchestra evoke bird song, sunrise, and the tranquility and complexity of the natural world. Also on the program is Samuel Barber’s magnificent “Overture to ‘The School for Scandal,’” written during his student days at the Curtis Institute of Music in Philadelphia.

The South Orange Symphony comprises 50 talented musicians from the South Orange area. They rehearse weekly throughout the season to bring three free concerts to the community, including an annual winter family concert. Young listeners are welcome at all concerts, and there is room at the back for active audience members who need to move or dance! For more information, visit www.sosymphony.org.

Photos and Text Courtesy of John Tierney