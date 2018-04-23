High school filmmaking team heading to national competition

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange High School took first place in the New Jersey 10 Day Film Challenge with Best Overall Film and Best Performances for “Deadlines.” Students in teacher Wendy Mapes acting principles class received their award on April 13 in Burlington and will head to the national competition in Philadelphia on June 10.

The NJ 10 Day Film Challenge set up requirements that each school had to include in their original movie: a character named Nick or Nicole Perone who has a recurring dream; headphones must be used as a prop; “I have to get out of here” was a required line of dialogue; and an optional point-of-view shot for cinematic technique could be used.

“The film is titled ‘Deadlines,’ said senior Thomas Hughes, who wrote and directed the short film. “It is about an out-of-luck high school student who is feeling pressure to find a prom date and, on top of that, he is being stalked by a paranormal entity.”

The “Deadlines” team of WOHS seniors includes Hughes as writer, director, cinematographer and editor; Joaquin Goodbar, who was in charge of the musical score; and actors Dane Clarke II, Lourdes Korczukowski, Rajeev Persad and Isabel Oden.

“This win was really something we worked hard for,” Hughes said. “Last year as juniors we entered the same competition with our film ‘Dalton vs. Malcolm: The Battle For Glory,’ winning Audience Choice Award. We did not make the top 10, so we set a goal to make it in 2018. The two awards we received, Best Performances and Best Film, are really something to be proud of.”