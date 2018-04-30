24 Hours of Live Music

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — From noon on Saturday, May 5, to noon on Sunday, May 6, the South Orange Village Center Alliance will kick off its second 24 Hours of Live Music Festival. This free Live Music Bender will be an Arts Unbound ArtBender fundraiser to supports artistic opportunities for people with disabilities. Participation and attendance information can be found at http://www.sovillagecenter.org or https://www.artbender.org/artbender-map.

