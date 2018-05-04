‘Legally Blonde’ staged by interACT this month

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — This month, interACT Theatre Productions presents “Legally Blonde The Musical.” The show runs through Saturday, May 19, at the Baird Theatre on Three, 5 Mead St. in South Orange.

Friday and Saturday evening performances begin at 7:30 p.m., and the Sunday matinees begin at 4 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at a discount at interactproductions.tix.com or full price at the box office in person starting an hour before curtain; online ticket sales end two hours prior to curtain time.

In “Legally Blonde The Musical,” Elle Woods appears to have it all. Her life is turned upside down, however, when her boyfriend dumps her so he can start getting serious about his life and attend Harvard Law. Determined to get him back, Elle uses her charm to get into Harvard Law. At school, she struggles with peers, professors and Warner Huntington. With the help of Paulette and Emmett, though, Elle quickly realizes her potential and sets out to prove herself to the world.

The show has music and lyrics by Laurence O’Keefe and Nell Benjamin, book by Heather Hach, and was based on the novel by Amanda Brown and the 2001 Golden Globe-nominated movie starring Reese Witherspoon. The Broadway hit and Tony-nominated musical starred Laura Bell Bundy in 2007.

This production is directed by Nicholas J. Clarey, with musical direction by Holland J. Jancaitis, choreography by Dana P. Hawkins, stage management by Amanda M. Wingo, and production by Sabrina Santoro and Jerry Narciso.

The cast consists of 33 actors and two adorable canines: Crystal Ann Bennett, Danielle Bouie, Tahphanese Braswell, Amber Brown, Leila Tai Brown, Richard J. Colonna, Levil Shawn DaCosta, Dustin Damonte, Michael Damato, Alyssa Enid Gonzalez, Nikelia Haines, Dana P. Hawkins, Sally Jayne, Megan Kalberer, Kayla Lanshe, Christopher Learn, Alex Martynetz, Heather Mueger, Jessica Noss, Shannon O’Grady, Janet Painter, Molly Polk, Ruth Rocky, Joseph Rothschild, Ruby Sigmund, Stephen Sigmund, Silas Silverman-Stoloff, Emily Strigl, Anna VanDoornik, Dorothy Wallace, Nia Williams, Serena Marie Williams, Felicity Winter, Paris Janclarey and Junior Rivera.

The band consists of eight musicians: Holland J. Jancaitis, Jake Ezzo, Marisa Green, John Straus, Matt Delavan, Devin McGuire, Jake Sachs and Kevin Roland.

Rounding out the crew are assistant stage manager Felicity Selby, assistant music director Jake Ezzo, scenic designer and construction manager Nicholas J. Clarey, assistant construction manager Jerry Narciso, lighting designer David Heguy, prop mistress and sound operator Yolanda Hamilton, costumer Lynne Lewis, assistant costumer Marlo Avidon, publicity team Mark J. Parker and Sabrina Santoro, backstage crew members Felicity Selby and Julia Vitale, and light board operator Aaliyah Arroyo.