WO Street Fair to usher in summer with live entertainment, historic cars

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Just days before the start of the summer season, the annual West Orange Street Fair, sponsored by the Downtown West Orange Alliance, will return with more live entertainment, artisan crafters and food vendors than ever before.

The fair will take place Saturday, June 2, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., bringing together the finest in artisans and crafters the Garden State and surrounding areas has to offer, with lots of family fun activities, starting at Babcock and ending at Lakeside, all along Main Street.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., festivalgoers can also peruse dozens of classic cars and motorcycles in the Classic Car and Motorcycle Show, sponsored by The Pour House, which will feature spectacular historic vehicles from the ’40s, ’50s, ’60s and beyond, as well as motorcycles like cruisers, choppers and sports bikes. This will take place around 178 Main St. and is not to be missed.

Some of the fantastic vendors participating in this year’s Street Fair include the Flower Chick Boutique, Lucy Lu Crafts, Scentsy, LIPSENSE by Senegence, Carnival Concessions, Tuta Ice Cream and Dani’s Kettle Corn, among dozens of others.

Sponsors of the West Orange Street Fair this year include Beasley Radio, Worrall Publications and the West Orange Chronicle, TAPIntoWestOrange and Suburban Essex.

For more information, visit www.westorangestreetfair.com or www.allenconsulting.com/events, or call 973-325-4150.