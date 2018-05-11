Liberty students take audience down the rabbit hole

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Liberty Middle School’s production of “Alice in Wonderland Jr.” on May 3 and 4 was a carefree, spirited interpretation of the Disney classic movie that had enough giggles, laughs and inside jokes to entertain its audience of all ages.

“‘Alice in Wonderland’ is a timeless classic,” Director Lissette Villalobos said. “It is a pleasure to present to you these very colorful, creative and whimsical portrayals of Cheshire Cat, Alice, the Mad Hatter, the March Hare, the White Rabbit, Tweedle Dee and Tweedle Dum, and the many other characters of Wonderland.”

The choreography, lighting, and sound keep the actors on pace as they enhanced the experience of the wacky world of Wonderland. The brisk pace of the musical kept the audience engaged. In the show, Alice, performed by three actors representing her in small, regular and large size, came upon some unique inhabitants and adventures before Alice’s visit down the rabbit hole came to a surprising end.

The show’s cast included Nia Caesar, Riley Hahn, Rocio Urquia, Maura Baker, Paige Palent, Krisvel Elizondo, Kai Gibson, Paolo Castaldo, Jonathan Petit Homme, Daphnee Charles, Essence Toone, Manhae Howell, Briana Vincent, Emily Morales Medina, Ezra Simon, Talia Adelsohn, Zoe Azille, Magaly Cordero, Trynity Matos James, Charlotte Lewis, Ayodele George, Trinity McCarthy, Mia Castillo, Wilnica Destine, Yaire Garcia, Emma Grasso, Carla Ishimwe, Jenna James and Nia Oparaji.

The production, stage crews and ushers included Lisette Villalobos, Ryan Krewer, Kim Carissimo, Agustina Pedrido, Manhae Howell, Essence Toone, Kristy Lopez, Kirk Roberts, Mazen Dahroug, Joseph Filsaime, Lauren Grof-Tisza, Fabrice Henry, Natalie Menor, Krystal Jeremiah, Paula Ortiz, Melani Vidal, Breyani Grant, Brianna Dannemiller, Asada Davis, Mary Francis, Anna Deer, Kiana Hill, Maya Robinson, Joshua Reger, Morgan Palent, Esther Gratia, Peri Shandler, Carla Jones, Camille Bugayong, Donna Cerpa, Livia Mair, Destiny Palmer, Gabrielle Payne and Tamyca Tunis.

Photos Courtesy of WOSD