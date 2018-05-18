Jazz luminary to perform in benefit concert for Luna Stage

MONTCLAIR, NJ — Six-time Grammy Award-winning bassist Christian McBride will headline a concert to benefit Luna Stage of West Orange on Friday, June 1, at the Montclair Women’s Club. This jazz luminary will be joined onstage by special guests. The program will include cocktails, dessert, a silent auction and dancing after the concert. Proceeds will support development of Luna’s cutting-edge theater productions, classes in local schools and community programming.

McBride is known for dynamic performances that fuse musically inventive artistry and energetic fun. He bemoans the “unwritten contention that somehow swinging and imagination are mutually exclusive;” instead, he says, “When you pull the people in, you can go anywhere as long as they feel like they’re a part of the ride.” One of the most recorded musicians of his generation, McBride has appeared on more than 300 recordings. He primarily plays double bass, but is equally adept on bass guitar.

The Montclair Women’s Club is located at 82 Union St., Montclair. Tickets are available for purchase at www.LunaStage.org https://tinyurl.com/mcbrideatluna or by calling 973-395-5551.