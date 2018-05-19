New musical to premiere at SOPAC

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The South Orange Performing Arts Center will host American Theater Group’s latest world premiere, “Small Town Story,” a lively musical exploring the theater’s power to open minds, from May 31 through June 10.

Featuring a book and lyrics from Sammy Buck and music and lyrics from Brandon James Gwinn, “Small Town Story” centers on a Texas community that grows deeply divided after its high school announces it will perform “Rent” for its annual musical. As parents and children clash over the production’s subject matter, questions arise over what issues teens can handle.

“Small Town Story” will be staged Thursday, May 31, at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, June 1, at 8 p.m.; Saturday, June 2, at 8 p.m.; Sunday, June 3, at 3 p.m.; Thursday, June 7, at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, June 8, at 8 p.m.; Saturday, June 9, at 8 p.m.; and Sunday, June 10, at 3 p.m. To learn more about “Small Town Story” and purchase tickets, visit https://www.sopacnow.org/small-town-story/ or call the box office at 973-313-2787.