BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield Chorale presents “A Tapestry of Song” on Sunday, June 3, at 3 p.m. at the Bloomfield Presbyterian Church on the Green, 147 Broad St.

This eclectic program ranges from the classical works of Brahms and Mendelssohn to the contemporary works of Jacob Narverud, John Lennon and Paul McCartney. “The Weaver,” a featured piece by Narverud, includes lyrics metaphorically telling of family life as woven bonds of a blanket that keep the family safe from harm.

Light refreshments will follow the performance. To purchase tickets, visit https://www.universe.com/events/a-tapestry-of-song-tickets-9MZNSR.

The Bloomfield Chorale is part of The Bloomfield Federation of Music, and is dedicated to enriching the community through music. Founded in 1933, the group is one of the oldest community choruses in New Jersey. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/bloomfieldchorale, call 973-204-3054 or send an email to BloomfieldChorale@gmail.com.