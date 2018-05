Connect on Linked in

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Don’t miss the upcoming “Cypher and Sound” event at the West Orange Arts Center, 551 Valley Road, on Wednesday, May 30, at 7 p.m.

“Cypher and Sound” is a forum for local singers, songwriters, poets, rappers, DJs, comics and storytellers. Artists collaborate with, listen to and support their fellow creators.

For more information and to register, visit http://woarts.org/event-2857946.