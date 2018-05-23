Don’t miss the beloved Memorial Day Duck Race

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The 20th annual Memorial Day Duck Race will be held Monday, May 28, from 11:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Memorial Park. Join hundreds of locals to cheer your ducks to victory!

There are six heats and more than 600 rubber ducks competing for terrific prizes and bragging rights. The first 13 ducks to float across the finish line in each heat win. Prizes include Yankees tickets, a two-night stay at Great Wolf Lodge, Turtle Back Zoo membership, Mets tickets and plenty of local businesses gift certificates. Proceeds from the Duck Race go to changing children’s lives through financial assistance, summer camp and many youth development programs, including field trips for children in local group homes.

Ducks can be bought online at www.2018duckrace.eventbrite.com; each duck bought online will be randomly assigned to a heat. Ducks can also be bought at the South Mountain YMCA, 13 Jefferson Ave. in Maplewood; Maplewood Stationers, 171 Maplewood Ave. in Maplewood; The Local Yarn Store, 15 Village Plaza in South Orange; and Pet Wants, 67 South Orange Ave. in South Orange.

Photos Courtesy of Kate Cestar