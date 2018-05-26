SOPAC poker tournament raises funds and friends

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The South Orange Performing Arts Center held a Texas Hold ’em Tournament and Casino Night fundraiser on Wednesday, April 25, at The Wilshire Grand Hotel in West Orange. The exciting evening of poker and casino games was a financial success, netting more than $71,000 for the South Orange nonprofit. Proceeds will be used for education and community events, in addition to supporting the operations of “New Jersey’s Favorite Small Performing Arts Center.”

Event Committee Chairman and SOPAC Board of Governors member Carl Wolf spearheaded the successful event, bringing together many people who were introduced to the South Orange Performing Arts Center for the first time.

“I was delighted to see so many people support SOPAC,” Wolf said in a press release. “We hope to see them again in our performance hall where they can enjoy music, comedy, theater and more.”

The event’s grand-prize winner received an all-expenses-paid trip to Sonoma and San Francisco while the runner-up received dinner at Sardi’s plus orchestra seats to Broadway’s hottest ticket, “Hamilton.”

Photos Courtesy of Dee Billia