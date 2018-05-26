JSDD Wae Center visits ‘Art from the Heart’

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Members of the Jewish Service for the Developmentally Disabled Wae Center in West Orange recently visited the West Orange Arts Council’s “Art from the Heart” exhibit at the West Orange Arts Center and received a private gallery tour by exhibition manager Lisa Suss.

“These trips are important to the overall well-being and holistic development of our members,” Wae Center Art Studio manager Harry Klein said in a press release. “Art is a language understood by all and this artwork certainly had a lot to say.”

The Wae Center Art Studio is a place where members are invited to explore creating fine art through painting, drawing, sculpture, photography, jewelry design and digital art. Members work both independently and with the guidance and support of trained facilitator mentors in an environment that is founded on neutrality and inclusion.

“Art from the Heart,” the West Orange Arts Council’s spring show, features 17 exhibiting artists’ diverse interpretations of the heart. Their works range from representations of the organ inside the chest to images of the heart as the emotional center of a person. For more information about the West Orange Arts Council, visit www.woarts.org or send an email to info@woarts.org.

Photos Courtesy of Harry Klein