Tribute to Nikhil to be June 12

Nikhil Badlani

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Nikhil Badlani Foundation will hold its annual Musical Celebration and Tribute to Nikhil on Tuesday, June 12, at 6:45 p.m. at Liberty Middle School, 1 Kelly Drive in West Orange. The celebration will feature performances by the students and instructors from the Music For Nikhil program. Admission is free. For more information, visit www.nikhilbadlanifoundation.org.

