SOPAC seeks visual artists for 2018 ‘Playin’ Around S. Orange’

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The South Orange Performing Arts Center, the village of South Orange, Seton Hall University and the South Orange Village Center Alliance recently opened the application process for visual artists for the fifth annual “Playin’ Around South Orange,” a public art project that features decorated pianos displayed in various locations throughout the village from Aug. 25 through Oct. 7. The pianos will be placed in highly trafficked outdoor spaces and will be available for members of the public to play at their leisure. Professional musicians will be scheduled to play the pianos on various days, encouraging community members to join in the “jam sessions” by playing an instrument or singing.

Local artists, or teams of artists, will paint pianos in or around SOPAC during the month of August. A diversity of styles to inspire the community around the themes of the performing and visual arts is encouraged. Artists are asked to submit photos of their work or provide a website where their work can be viewed. An honorarium will be supplied to the artist. The project is open to all artists or design teams, age 18 or over. More information about the project can be found at https://www.bit.ly/sopianos.

The application process consists of a one-page letter of intent describing your design concept and source of inspiration, and what interests you about the Playin’ Around South Orange project, along with multiple images of your body of work or a website to view the work, and a full color concept of your design. All applications must be completed by Friday, July 20, and all piano artwork must be completed by the week of Aug. 20. The application and more information about the project can be found at https://www.bit.ly/sopianos

Photos Courtesy of SOPAC