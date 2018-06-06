WOHS Spring Band Concert features composer-in-residence Bruce Yurko

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — For the first time ever, West Orange High School has a composer-in-residence. Bruce Yurko worked with all facets of the band program at West Orange High School and led them in his own compositions at the annual Spring Band Concert, held May 30.

The West Orange High School Music Boosters funded Yurko’s residency, which the music program hopes to continue. Yurko praised the West Orange School District for supporting music programs at the elementary, middle and high school levels.

The Ninth Grade Band, Concert Band, Symphonic Winds and Wind Ensembles all performed with Yurko and their instructors. Graduating seniors were recognized within each group, and the grand finale, ‘America the Beautiful,’ was performed by all students, ending another successful music season.

Photos Courtesy of WOSD