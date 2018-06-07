Kelly ‘Full STEAM Ahead Day’ honors namesake brothers

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Kelly Elementary School held its first-ever “Full STEAM Ahead Day” on May 25, dedicating it to the school’s namesake astronauts Mark and Scott Kelly, who are West Orange natives.

Students in grades K through five teamed up to explore different types of science, technology, engineering, arts and math hands-on activities and challenges.

Kindergarten students read “The Marshmallow Incident” about a town that is separated by a line dividing right and left. Students found ways to bypass the line and integrate the town. Other Kindergarten students read “Ten Apples Up” and worked in small groups to see who could create the tallest apple tower.

First-grade students teamed up with fifth-graders on six STEAM stations. The two grades worked together to build standing towers out of toothpicks, gumdrops and cups, make an iMovie trailer, and programmed a “Dash the Robot” station. One fifth-grade class created a Rube Goldberg-type contraption to demonstrate a chain reaction.

Second-grade students studied buoyancy and density by learning how to make things stay afloat, featuring the “Gummy saver” and Curious George after reading “Curious George: The Boat Show.”

Third-grade students presented a collection of five engineering challenges to create different rockets, each one tested for distance.

Fourth-grade students constructed bridges to withstand specific amounts of weight as well as houses that would withstand a tornado.

As a special bonus, students teamed up to create a miniature golf course to be enjoyed by students and visitors alike. Students are already looking forward to what they’ll be creating next year.

Photos Courtesy of WOSD