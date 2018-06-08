County SummerMusic Concert Series returns

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — The 2018 Essex County free SummerMusic Concert Series brings a diverse group of musicians and entertainers to perform at locations throughout the historic Essex County Park System and provides residents with an evening leisure activity to enjoy the parks. This year’s series features three concert and fireworks spectaculars, Friday night concerts in Brookdale Park, 17 concerts throughout the county and eight cultural festivals.

During the course of 13 summer weeks, there are 33 different events, featuring some of the best local and international acts in jazz, rock and roll, big band, reggae and more. The 2018 SummerMusic Concert Series begins Saturday, June 9, with a Gospel Festival in Essex County Monte Irvin Orange Park and concludes Sunday, Sept. 9, with Mike Griot’s International Blues Festival in the South Mountain Recreation Complex. There will be three concert and fireworks extravaganzas this summer: the first features the New Jersey Symphony Orchestra on Friday, June 29, in Branch Brook Park in Newark; the second features the Motor City Revue on Monday, June 2, in Weequahic Park in Newark; and the third features the Belletones and Total Soul on Tuesday, July 3, in Brookdale Park in Bloomfield/Montclair.

The 2018 concert series schedule is as follows:

Saturday, June 9, from noon to 5 p.m. at Monte Irvin Orange Park, Orange: Gospel Festival;

Thursday, June 14, at 5:30 p.m. at Branch Brook Park, Concourse Hill Pavilion, Clifton Avenue entrance, Newark: Jazz in the Park;

Thursday, June 21, at 5:30 p.m. at Branch Brook Park, Concourse Hill Pavilion, Clifton Avenue entrance, Newark: Jazz in the Park;

Saturday, June 23, at noon at Weequahic Park, Newark: House Music Festival;

Tuesday, June 26, at 7 p.m. at Yanticaw Park in Nutley: Jukebox Legends;

Wednesday, June 27, 7 p.m. at Verona Park, Verona: Julian and Dominique;

Thursday, June 28, at 5:30 p.m. at Branch Brook Park, Concourse Hill Pavilion, Clifton Avenue entrance, Newark: Jazz in the Park;

Friday, June 29, at 7:30 p.m. at Branch Brook Park, Heller Parkway, Newark: concert by the New Jersey Symphony Orchestra and a fireworks spectacular;

Monday, July 2, at 7:30 p.m. at Weequahic Park, Newark: concert by the Motor City Revue and a fireworks spectacular

Tuesday, July 3, at 7:30 p.m., Brookdale Park, Bloomfield/Montclair: concert by the Belletones and Total Soul, and a fireworks spectacular;

Friday, July 6, at 7:30 p.m. at Brookdale Park, Bloomfield/Montclair: Garden State Radio;

Tuesday, July 10, at 7 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park, Newark: Bradford Hayes;

Wednesday, July 11, at 7 p.m. at Monte Irvin Orange Park, Orange: Pulse Jazz Quintet;

Friday, July 13, at 7:30 p.m. at Brookdale Park, Bloomfield/Montclair: Billy Gilman, finalist on NBC’s “The Voice”;

Tuesday, July 17, at 7 p.m. at Riverbank Park, Newark: Latin Splendor;

Wednesday, July 18, at 7 p.m. at Watsessing Park, Bloomfield/East Orange: Denise Hamilton;

Friday, July 20, at 7:30 p.m. at Brookdale Park, Bloomfield/Montclair: The Infernos;

Tuesday, July 24, at 7 p.m. at Ivy Hill Park, Newark: Richard Reiter;

Wednesday, July 25, at 7 p.m. at Vailsburg Park, Newark: Gordon James;

Friday, July 27, at 7:30 p.m. at Brookdale Park, Bloomfield/Montclair: Jazz Under the Stars, featuring the Nicolas King Quartet and Alex Bugnon;

Tuesday, July 31, at 7 p.m. at Irvington Park, Irvington: group not yet selected;

Wednesday, Aug. 1, at 7 p.m. at Cedar Grove Park, Cedar Grove: Cameos;

Friday, Aug. 3, at 7:30 p.m. at Brookdale Park, Bloomfield/Montclair: “Tusk: Fleetwood Mac Tribute”;

Saturday, Aug. 4, from noon to 8 p.m. at Monte Irvin Orange Park, Orange: African Caribbean Festival;

Tuesday, Aug. 7, at 7 p.m. at Grover Cleveland Park, Caldwell/Essex Fells: Steppin’ Out;

Wednesday, Aug. 8, at 7 p.m. at Independence Park, Newark: Nanny Assis Brazilian Experience;

Friday, Aug. 10, at 7 p.m. at Eagle Rock Reservation, West Orange: Joey Arminio and Family;

Saturday, Aug. 11, from 4 to 9 p.m. at Ivy Hill Park, Newark: International Food and Music Festival;

Sunday, Aug. 12, from noon to 8 p.m. at Monte Irvin Orange Park, Orange: Latino Festival;

Tuesday, Aug. 14, at 7 p.m. at Anderson Park, Upper Montclair: Kennedy Dancers;

Sunday, Aug. 19, from 2 to 7 p.m. at Monte Irvin Orange Park, Orange: Rayfield Morton’s Talent “Gong Show”;

Saturday, Sept. 8, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Branch Brook Park, Newark: African Caribbean Festival; and

Sunday, Sept. 9, from noon to 8 p.m. at the South Mountain Reservation, West Orange: Mike Griot’s International Blues Festival.

Concerts are held at accessible sites; persons who require special accommodations or assistance are asked to call at least two weeks prior to the concert to alert staff as to their needs. Admission to the concerts is free. For more information, call the Essex County Department of Parks, Recreation and Cultural Affairs at 973‑268-3500.