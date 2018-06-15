CHS students participate in NJ State Teen Arts Festival

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

OCEAN COUNTY, NJ — On May 30, Columbia High School students participated in the NJ State Teen Arts Festival at Ocean County College. It was the second consecutive year CHS participated and the second year that South Orange-Maplewood School District was the only district from Essex County present at the state arts festival.

CHS was one of two schools chosen by “Classroom CloseUp” to be documented at the festival. Special honors went to three CHS art and photography students who had their pieces chosen to be part of the 2018-2019 NJ Tour Exhibit; these students are Jessica Stuppi, Naomi McMetchen and Lillian Petruziello.

In addition, Sophia Goodman-Merel won the festival’s Gold Award for filmmaking for her original animation “Super Convention,” viewable at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qWZ_ftWbfrI.

Photos Courtesy of Jon Fisher and James Manno