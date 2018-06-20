Recognitions abound at West Orange High School Music Awards

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange School District’s commitment to the arts was evident at the June 4 Music Awards ceremony honoring students across several disciplines.

The ceremony commenced with the distribution of cords to graduating seniors. Musical performances by orchestra musicians and dance routines from the boys’ and girls’ step teams highlighted the evening.

Students were recognized for their efforts, successes and contributions in orchestra, chorus, step, regional bands, ninth-grade band, concert band, symphonic winds, wind ensemble, marching band and winter color guard.

A tradition of the Music Awards is the recognition of the teachers by graduating seniors in orchestra, chorus, step and band. The evening ended with comments from Music Booster President Matt Mongelli and Vice President Michael Adelsohn.

Photos Courtesy of WOSD