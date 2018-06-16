West Orange High School annual art show highlights student talent

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The annual end-of-year art show at West Orange High School featured the artistic talents of the students in a wide array of mediums, impressing visitors and underscoring the importance of the Arts.

Work from students in grades nine through 12 included watercolor, paint, metal, etching, pottery and more. This year’s art installation was from senior Desiree Rivera, who donated her mural on gun control that was unveiled on April 20 at the rally held on the field in Suriano Stadium.

Several graduating seniors will be pursuing art, animation and illustration as they attend some of the finer arts colleges, including Pratt, Rhode Island School of Design and Rutgers Mason Gross School of the Arts.