SOMAS fall catalogs just hit mailboxes

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Back to school is not just for the children! Be on the lookout in your mailboxes for South Orange-Maplewood Adult School’s fall catalog, which features a trove of exciting classes, lectures and events.

“We’ve taken time to really streamline our course listings, giving some classes a break and adding new classes to each of our categories,” SOMAS Executive Director Gretchen Distler said. “We want to keep our offerings fresh and exciting.”

The new classes run the gamut. Here’s your chance to get down to business with Brainstorming: Methods & Exercises and Intro to Mailchimp; explore post-high school alternatives with The Gap Year Advantage; tap into your crafty side with Soapmaking, Copperplate Calligraphy, Textile Art and Paper Lithography; learn tips to make your meals look ready for their close-up with Smartphone Food Photography; defy writer’s block with Blogging for Beginners and Sci-Fi/Fantasy Flash Fiction Workshop; pick up a classic card game with Introduction to Bridge; get cooking with Fermenting Foods and Weeknight Meals Without the Stress; keep fit with Hiking 101 and LaBlast Fitness; get handy with Cars 101; and get your groove back with African Drumming.

And don’t forget perennial favorites like Crochet and Acrylic Painting, Gardening and Upholstery, Yoga and Zumba, Guitar and Improv, College Planning classes for teens and, for the youngsters, the Suzuki Program — small-group violin and cello lessons and orchestras — and Lego Robotics.

Most classes take place at either Columbia High School or South Orange Middle School. Check out the full catalog at www.somadultschool.org or call 973-378-7620. Registrations are taken online, by phone or in person at the Adult School office, located at Columbia High School, 17 Parker Ave., Room A110, Maplewood.