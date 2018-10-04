Mediterranean fare with SOMAS

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Hank Zona, longtime Maplewood resident and principal of The Grapes Unwrapped, will present a South Orange-Maplewood Adult School lecture on “Food and Wine of the Eastern Mediterranean” on Thursday, Oct. 11, from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at Orange Lawn Tennis Club, 305 N. Ridgewood Road in South Orange.

Explore the food and wine traditions and culture of the Eastern Mediterranean. Enjoy chef Rich Krug’s interpretation of Eastern mezze, small plates intended to be served with drinks and Zona’s colorful dissection of his selections and pairings from a region — including Greece, Turkey, Israel, Lebanon, Cyprus and Morocco — steeped in centuries of wine history.

Attendance is charged. For more information, call 973-378-7620 or visit www.somadultschool.org.