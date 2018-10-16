SOMAS presents ‘Humanity in Harmony’

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Award-winning art history educator Janet Mandel will present “Art Nouveau: Humanity in Harmony with the Natural World,” as part of the South Orange-Maplewood Adult School fall lecture series, on Tuesday, Oct. 23, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Columbia High School’s Black Box Theatre, 17 Parker Ave. in Maplewood.

Art nouveau is an elegant, decorative style that revolutionized visual art and architecture across Europe and the United States at the end of the 19th century and into the 20th. Art nouveau designers believed that all the arts should work in harmony to create a “total work of art” or Gesamtkunstwerk — paintings, graphic art, buildings, interior design, furniture, textiles, clothes, ceramics, glass art, metalwork and jewelry — all inspired by graceful, natural forms.

Attendance is charged. For more information, call 973-378-7620 or visit www.somadultschool.org.