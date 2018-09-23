Exploring the Glass House

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Join the South Orange-Maplewood Adult School for a day in the mid-century modern mecca of New Canaan, Conn., on Friday, Nov. 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., with a Coach bus leaving from the Maplewood Community Pool parking lot, 187 Boyden Ave. Enroute to the destination, attendees will watch the documentary “Philip Johnson: Diary of an Eccentric Architect,” a preview for the first stop: the celebrated architect’s iconic Glass House. The fall foliage should be at its peak as attendees walk the grounds, stopping at the painting and sculpture galleries as well as the Frank Stella-inspired pavilion known as Da Monsta. The two-hour tour will be followed by a three-course lunch at Spiga Wine Bar & Salumeria. After lunch, the group will head to nearby Gores Pavilion, a pool house designed by Landis Gores, who along with Johnson, was one of the celebrated “Harvard Five” architects who put New Canaan on the mid-century modern map. The registration deadline is Oct. 2.

Attendance is charged. For more information, call 973-378-7620 or visit www.somadultschool.org.