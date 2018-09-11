‘Savor the Arts’ with SOPAC

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Nothing brings people together like an evening of tantalizing food and drink, in this case accompanied by music and a celebrity chef slam! On Tuesday, Sept. 25, from 6 to 9 p.m., South Orange Performing Arts Center hosts “Savor the Arts – An Evening of Culinary Adventure in the Loft.” Two local chefs will vie to deliver the tastiest New Jersey-sourced dish and several New Jersey food and beverage purveyors will also be on hand to share their own farm-to-table offerings. Patrons are encouraged to mix and mingle while sampling the wares; guests’ favorites will be announced at the end of the night after the chef slam. Local foodies won’t want to miss this new community event featuring culinary skill and beverage pairings as performance art.

The evening begins with several food stations, each paired with a complement of wine, beer or cider to fully exploit and embrace the flavors and complexities of the dishes on offer. Emcee and wine enthusiast Hank Zona is on deck to keep the evening — and the libations — flowing and to guide guests through the pairings.

Vying for top honors for the evening will be up-and-coming chefs Leia Gaccione of South + Pine American Eatery in Morristown and Central + Main American Eatery in Madison, and Kwame Williams of Vital Dining in Montclair. Both of these rising star owner/chefs have built their reputations at some of the finest dining establishments in New York, Las Vegas and New Jersey.

SOPAC Executive Director Mark Packer and South Orange Village President Sheena Collum will join chef Ariane Duarte at the judges’ table, along with two guests selected at random from among event patrons.

Tickets are charged and are on sale now. They can be purchased at http://www.sopacnow.org/savor or by calling the SOPAC box office at 973-313-2787.