Bloomfield Chorale seeks new members

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield Chorale invites interested singers to join. All voice ranges are welcome — soprano, alto, tenor and bass. Weekly rehearsals are held on Tuesdays, starting Sept. 18, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Bloomfield Civic Center, 2nd floor, 84 Broad St., Bloomfield. Those interested may drop in at any rehearsal from Sept. 18 through Oct. 8 to meet and learn about the group.

The chorale is a group of volunteer singers of all ages from Bloomfield and surrounding towns, which performs a wide variety of music, including international folk music, Americana, classical, pop standards, holiday music, sacred music, show tunes and opera. The chorale holds concerts in June and December and performs at other venues and community events.

“Come and enjoy the pleasures of singing in a chorus while learning and practicing in an informal atmosphere,” chorale organizers said in a press release. “Previous choral experience and ability to read music are a plus but not required.”

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/bloomfieldchorale, email bloomfieldchorale@gmail.com or call Fran Gardella at 848-448-4335.