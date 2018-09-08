Fundraising fun with the Strollers

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — This month, the Strollers are ready to put the “fun” back in fundraising! The Maplewood-based troupe has announced that this year’s fundraiser will consist of back-to-back Saturday evening events: a classic bingo night on Saturday, Sept. 15, and a back-to-the-honky-tonk evening of line dancing on Saturday, Sept. 22. Both events will take place at the Burgdorff Center for Performing Arts, 10 Durand Road in Maplewood.

“Both bingo and line dancing have experienced a resurgence over the past few years,” Strollers President Judi Gajary said. “Their popularity with all ages and with families as well as singles is undeniable, and we think both are great fits for our membership and supporters.”

First up is Bingo Night on Sept. 15 from 7 to 9 p.m. Admission is charged. Prizes range from a share of the pot to merchandise and services donated by local businesses. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Montclair Studio Players to help with their flood recovery efforts.

An evening of line dancing to an eclectic mix of Western and other popular music will follow on Sept. 22 from 7 to 9 p.m. Admission is charged. A professional instructor will be on hand to demonstrate moves.

For more information, visit www.thestrollers.org or email TheMaplewoodStrollers@gmail.com.