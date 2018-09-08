19th-century baseball game in South Orange

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The South Orange Department of Recreation is presenting a 19th-century baseball game on Saturday, Sept. 15, starting at noon on Cameron Field in South Orange.

Part game, part show, part history lesson and all fun, the Flemington Neshanock team will play against local volunteers in barehanded baseball, wearing period uniforms and using rules from 1864 or 1873. The event will also include a short lesson on the history of the game and a recitation of “Casey at the Bat.”

Cameron Field is famous as the venue “where legends played.” While today the field is used by local leagues and high schools, famous Yankee all-stars Lou Gehrig, Babe Ruth and Whitey Ford played on Cameron Field, as well as several Negro League stars, including Josh Gibson of the Pittsburgh Crawfords. Legend has it that one such player hit a ball over the railroad tracks onto Vose Avenue! So come on out and support the South Orange Villagers. For more information, contact the Department of Recreation at 973-378-7754, ext. 2.