SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — “Pleasure and Terror en Plein Air” will run from Thursday, Sept. 13, through Saturday, Oct. 13, at the Pierro Gallery, 5 Baird St. in South Orange. There will be an opening reception on Thursday, Sept. 13, from 7 to 9 p.m. and an artist talk on Thursday, Sept. 27, at 7 p.m.

How do you feel when you are “in the open air”? “Pleasure and Terror en Plein Air” examines art that is made outdoors, or that is begun outdoors and finished elsewhere. In the 19th century, en plein air painters moved beyond their studio walls and took to the woods and fields with newly portable tubes of paint, easels and canvas. Today, close observation of nature doesn’t always result in super realism or rely on oil paint, though it can. This exhibit seeks to push the boundaries between what is seen and what is felt in the natural world and explore the sensations people discover when getting away from it all. Artists in the exhibition utilize a broad range of mediums including painting, sculpture, installation, photography and video.

Exhibiting artists are Nancy Agati, Donna Conklin King, Pasquale Cuppari, Asha Ganpat, Leslie Goldman, William Hudders, Jennifer Krause Chapeau, Gwyneth Leech, Joanne Leone, Laura Lou Levy, Yvette Lucas, Joe Lugara, Maria Lupo, Anne Percoco, Ellie Irons and Anker West. The exhibit is curated by Greg Leshe and Sandy Martiny.

For more information about the gallery, visit www.southorange.org/266/Pierro-Gallery.