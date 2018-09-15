Free fall family fun day at Edison NHP

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Thomas Edison National Historical Park will be joining national park sites around the country in celebrating National Public Lands Day with a fee-free day on Saturday, Sept. 22.

The Laboratory Complex at 211 Main St. in West Orange will be open with regular programs beginning at 10 a.m. Special fall family activities will take place at Glenmont, the home and estate of Thomas and Mina Edison in Llewellyn Park, between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Activities at the Glenmont estate include tours of the 29-room Queen Anne-style Victorian mansion and tours of the poured concrete garage, which houses a circa-1900 Locomobile, 1911 and 1914 Detroit Electrics, 1922 Model T and the Brewster belonging to Charles Edison. Enjoy watercolor paintings and obstacle course races on the lawn, Victorian board games, Junior Ranger activities, a paper airplane challenge, and also learn about what a macro invertebrate is and how it associates with water quality. Explore the 15-acre estate, garage, greenhouse, and gravesite of Thomas and Mina Edison.

All activities are free and reservations are not required. Visitors wanting to visit Glenmont and take part in the activities must pick up a car pass from the Laboratory Visitor Center at 211 Main St.

“A fee-free day is a great opportunity to discover new programs and new stories. For those who have never visited before, it’s a great way to see what the park has to offer,” Superintendent Thomas E. Ross said.

For more information or directions, call 973-736-0550, ext. 11, or visit www.nps.gov/edis.