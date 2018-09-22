The Manhattans’ vocal magic at SOPAC

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Featuring the golden voice of Gerald Alston, the legendary Manhattans make a return visit to the South Orange Performing Arts Center on Saturday, Sept. 29, at 8 p.m.

With a Grammy Award for “Shining Star,” this tight-knit group is still making beautiful music that evokes memories. Their tight harmonies and charisma make them one of the most enduring of all R&B groups that achieved lasting fame.

Winfred “Blue” Lovett, Richard Taylor, Kenny Kelly, George “Smitty” Smith and Sonny Bivins created the sound that is the signature of The Manhattans. Blue was also the group leader and an outstanding songwriter whose compositions with producer Joe Evans gave the group a string of hits on Carnival Records during the mid-1960s.

A significant change happened when Gerald Alston took over as lead singer. More a pop singer than either Lovett or Smith, Alston’s incorporation into the group enabled The Manhattans to incorporate a more contemporary sound, leading them to major national success on Starday/King Records with the Teddy Randazzo love song “A Million To One.”

The Manhattans are celebrating their 56th anniversary in 2018. Beloved by audiences around the world, their music has been the soundtrack of generations.

To purchase tickets to see The Manhattans at SOPAC, visit http://www.sopacnow.org/manhattans or call the box office at 973-313-2787.