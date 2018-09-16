County congratulates senior artists in annual juried art show

CEDAR GROVE, NJ — Essex County Executive Joseph DiVincenzo Jr. congratulated 20 Essex County artists who received awards in the annual Essex County Senior Citizens Juried Art Show at an awards ceremony on Thursday, Sept. 13, in the Robert O’Toole Community Center in Cedar Grove Park.

“I congratulate the winners and all the artists who participated in this year’s Senior Art Show. The talent displayed by our senior artists is truly amazing and the artwork is inspiring,” DiVincenzo said. “Essex County has a thriving fine arts community and our Senior Art Show enables our older residents, both professionals and non-professionals, to display their original creations where the public can see them. This is an excellent event for us to promote the arts and inspire our residents to use their talents.”

From Bloomfield, Mary Howe received first place in the professional acrylic category for “Abstract Number 1”; and Janis C. Lee received first place in the non-professional photography category for “Winter Daylight” and second place in the non-professional sculpture category for “Candle on the Green.”

From Cedar Grove, Jane Ballinger received first place in the professional watercolor category for “Blue Sky Approaching”; Richard Hanifan received first place in the non-professional drawing category for “Barn Hoops;” Raymond Kowalski received second place in the non-professional watercolor category for “Snug Harbor”; Roseann Martin received first place in the non-professional watercolor category for “The Early Bird”; and Marie Matarazzo received second place in the non-professional drawing category for “Turkish Woman” and first place in the non-professional pastel category for “The Old Mill Stream.”

From East Orange, Lester James Johnson received second place in the professional sculpture category for “Quad Shape Sphere in a Gage.” From Fairfield, Robert Szpila received first place in the professional photography category for “Henge.” From Irvington, Cassandra Daniels received second place in the non-professional acrylic category for “A Matrix of Pussy Willows.”

From Livingston, Sheila Writt received first place in the non-professional oil category for “Abstract Garden.” From Maplewood, Nila M. Pusin received first place in the non-professional sculpture category for “Saint Francis.”

From Montclair, Steadman D. Channer received first place in the professional oil category for “The Blue Vase”; and Miriam Sampson received second place in the non-professional photography category for “Dancing Tulips in the Rain.”

From Newark, Juan Gueria received first place in the non-professional mixed media category for “Seclusion.” From Nutley, Anthony J. Andolino Sr. received first place in the non-professional acrylic category for “Watermill” and second place in the non-professional mixed media category for “Cable Car.”

From Parsippany, Chas Palminteri received first place in the professional sculpture category for “Nevel Tech.” From Roseland, Evan Stuart Marshall received first place in the professional mixed media category for “Cosmos” and second place in the professional acrylic category for “The Shallows.”

From South Orange, Cindy Wolf received second place in the professional mixed media category for “Dream a Little Dream.” And from West Caldwell, Lynne Palmer received second place in the professional oil category for “Raoul Wallenberg Bridge” and second place in the professional watercolor category for “Guida’s Bowl.”

The Essex County Senior Art Show and Exhibit was open to all professional and non-professional artists ages 60 and older. Art work was judged on originality, composition, style, quality and creativity. Seniors whose artwork was awarded first place are automatically entered into the NJ Senior Citizens Art Show, which will be on display at Meadow Lakes Senior Living, 300 Meadow Lakes, East Windsor, from Sept. 21 to Oct. 25; Viewing hours are Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.