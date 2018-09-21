WOAC hosts poets and songwriters at free music event

Photo Courtesy of West Orange Arts Council
Rey Arvelo gives a live performance at the August ‘Cypher and Sound’ event.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange Arts Council will host its third free poets and songwriters event, “Cypher and Sound,” on Friday, Sept. 28, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the West Orange Arts Center, 551 Valley Road. Drop-ins are welcome, although attendees can also register on the event link on the West Orange Arts Council Facebook page.

Cypher and Sound” is a creative thinker’s platform, where people from all parts of the community can show up and express themselves, however they choose, on a common subject. This month’s subject is “Human.” Jody Guest created “Cypher and Sound” in order to have a forum where artists can meet each other and build social bonds in an environment that inspires collaboration.

“We live in an age of overstimulating visuals and ‘Cypher and Sound’ is a place for attentive listening and being heard, among those who will appreciate it,” Guest said. “We all have a story to tell, and a need to express it. Here’s your chance. Your stage. Your mic. Go.”

For more information about the event, visit www.woarts.org or email info@woarts.org.

This program is made possible in part by funds from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts/Department of State, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts and administered by the Essex County Division of Cultural and Historic Affairs.

  

Or contact the author at :essexcty@thelocalsource.com

