Sixth annual West Orange High School Marching Band Invitational to be held Oct. 6

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School Marching Mountaineers will host their sixth annual invitational competition on Saturday, Oct. 6, from 5 to 9 p.m. in Suriano Stadium at West Orange High School, 51 Conforti Ave.

Several area high school marching bands will compete in the invitational, including Hoboken, Wayne Hills, Mahwah, Morris Hills, Roxbury, Verona, John P. Stevens, Westfield and Scotch Plains/Fanwood high schools.

The award-winning West Orange Mountaineers will perform their 2018 program “Into a New World,” featuring “Everybody Wants to Rule the World,” by Tears for Fears; “Symphony No. 9 – From the New World,” by Antonin Dvorak; and “Overture to a New World,” by Bjork, in an exhibition performance to end the show. This year’s drum majors are senior Orianna Carter and junior Anika Fernandes.

The event will conclude with the award presentations in different categories, including best overall effect, best visual, best music, best percussion and best color guard.

Tickets for the West Orange High School Mountaineers Marching Band Invitational are charged, with discounts for students and seniors. Food will be available at the concession stand throughout the competition. A 50/50 raffle will also be held.

For more information about the WOHS Invitational, contact West Orange Music Booster President Matt Mongelli at invitational@wohsmusic.org, or visit wohsmusic.org.