It’s ‘Teachers’ Turn!’ at benefit concert

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — SOMA’s Piano Teachers’ Consortium presents “Teachers’ Turn!” on Sunday, Oct. 7, at 4 p.m. at the DeHart Community Center, 120 Burnett Ave. in Maplewood. This benefit concert will feature SOMA piano teachers performing on the center’s new Yamaha concert grand.

Admission is charged, though students may attend for free. A reception will follow the event. All contributions go to the Maplewood Community Music/Piano Teachers’ Consortium Scholarship Fund to provide private musical study for talented public school students in the South Orange-Maplewood School District.