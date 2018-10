WEST ORANGE, NJ — Friends of West Orange Library will hold its third annual fall book sale on Saturday, Oct. 6, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 7, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The sale will feature approximately 8,000 books from all genres, as well as CDs and DVDs.

The sale will be held at West Orange Public Library, 46 Mt. Pleasant Ave. For more information, visit www.wopl.org/friends.