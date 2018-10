WEST ORANGE, NJ — Don’t miss the Back to School Color Dash on Saturday, Oct. 6, at Colgate Park, at Franklin Avenue and Cherry Street. Registration is free, though participants will be charged per cup of color. Racing participants are encourage to wear white for maximum effect when the colors are thrown about. Prizes will be given out in various categories.

Registration begins at 1 p.m. and the color dash begins at 1:30 p.m. Participants can register online at www.westorange.org/rec.