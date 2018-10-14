West Orange High School to present ‘The Outsiders’ in November

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School Drama Department will present its fall play, “The Outsiders,” based on S.E. Hinton’s iconic novel of teenage haves and have-nots and the events that play out in an Oklahoma town, in November. In the play, Ponyboy, a “Greaser” on the wrong side of the tracks, is the protagonist caught up in a territorial battle between the rich, privileged “Socs” and his tough, underprivileged “Greaser” friends and family.

Performances will be held on Thursday, Nov. 1; Friday, Nov. 2; and Saturday, Nov. 3, all at 7 p.m. in the West Orange High School Auditorium, located at 51 Conforti Ave. on the Pleasant Valley Way side of the campus. Tickets may be purchased at the door or at a discount online at wohs.booktix.com.

A special free performance for senior citizens will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 31, at 7 p.m.

This play is recommended for children ages 12 and up. Email Patricia Aldworth at paldworth@westorangeschools.org for more information.