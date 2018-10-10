‘Broadway Night’ concert returns to WOHS on Oct. 17

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School Glee Choir will hold its second “Broadway Night” concert on Wednesday, Oct. 17, at 7 p.m. in the WOHS Tarnoff Cafeteria. Last year’s inaugural program received rave reviews from all who attended, and this year’s concert will offer more exciting performances from the talented students in the WOHS music program.

This year’s concert will be a benefit for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids. Tickets are charged, and refreshments during intermission are included in the price of a ticket. The program is partnering with the West Orange High School Music Boosters.

WOHS Vocal teacher John Hellyer founded the Glee Choir in 2015. Approximately 50 students participate in the after-school choir, which is by audition only.

This year’s “Broadway Night” concert will feature music from Broadway musicals, cabarets and movies, including songs from “The Greatest Showman,” “Dear Evan Hansen,” “Miss Saigon,” “Moulin Rouge,” “Smokey Joe’s Cafe,” “Into the Woods,” “Jekyll & Hyde,” “Hamilton,” “Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again” and more.