Chuck Prophet & the Mission Express to headline Rent Party

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Chuck Prophet & The Mission Express, plus special guests the Marco Ranieri Band, will play Rent Party at The Woodland, 60 Woodland Road in Maplewood, on Friday, Oct. 12. Doors open at 8 p.m. and tickets are available through Brown Paper Tickets at https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3568080.

“We’re excited to have singer-songwriter Chuck Prophet in Maplewood on the Rent Party stage! This is going to be an amazing show — one you definitely don’t want to miss,” Rent Party founder Chris Dickson said.

Rent Party is a live concert series in South Orange and Maplewood; proceeds from the shows help fight hunger in the local community. The Marco Ranieri Band, local to Maplewood, will open the Oct. 12 show.

“I’ve been a Chuck Prophet fan since the ’80s and have seen him play in San Francisco, New York, Philadelphia and even Rome, Italy,” Marco Ranieri said. “I’m spreading the word to everyone I see that you need to get to this show. Chuck Prophet is a guitar player equal to any and with his band the Mission Express, he will deliver a live show you will not forget. And of course, we plan to do the same, so come early and catch our set.”