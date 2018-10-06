WO septuagenarian publishes book of blogs

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Helene Shalotsky has lived in West Orange for several years. A former teacher and current wife, mother and grandmother, she decided to start her newest venture, that of a writer. From her home in West Orange, her book, “The Sunny Side: I Write It As I See It,” was born and published.

“The Sunny Side” addresses essays highlighting parents and children, positive words and friendships, blessings and thankfulness, and many more topics of interest.

The author graduated cum laude from Queens College and taught in Brooklyn for four years. She resumed her teaching career as a New Jersey resident in Madison, where she taught for 26 years. During her New Jersey teaching years, she added two graduate degrees to her resume and was inducted into Kappa Delta Pi and Kappa Gamma Pi honor societies.

This 78-year-old’s book can be ordered online at www.amazon.com/Sunny-Side-Write-As-See/dp/1719053499.