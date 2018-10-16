Maplewood Library book sale is back!

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Friends of Maplewood Library is holding its fall book sale on Saturday, Nov. 17, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 18, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Maplewood Memorial Library, 51 Baker St. Sunday’s sale will be a bag sale with entry via the parking lot only. A wide-ranging selection of books are available on a variety of subjects plus DVDs, CDs and audiobooks — all at great prices.

All of the books are donated by the community. Donations are accepted until Nov. 10; visit www.maplewoodlibrary.org for more information.

Photos Courtesy of Laura Nial