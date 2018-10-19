Rev. Stef and Jubilation celebrate Evangelist Dorothy Norwood

NEWARK, NJ — Rev. Stefanie R. Minatee and Jubilation are set to celebrate the career of gospel music legend Evangelist Dorothy Norwood on Saturday, Oct. 20, at 2 p.m. at the Greater Abyssinian Baptist Church, 88 Lyons Ave., Newark.

Norwood’s career spans more than 60 years. A pioneer of gospel music growing up in the Jim Crow South, Norwood was no stranger to segregation, yet she endured persecution and today is known as one of gospel music’s greats. Affectionately known as “The World’s Greatest Storyteller,” Norwood used her soulful vocals and uplifting delivery to rise to the upper echelon of contemporary gospel music. Five of her albums achieved gold status and her studio work also garnered Grammy, Dove and Stellar award nominations.

She was born in Atlanta, Ga., in 1935 and was touring and performing with a family group at the age of 8. Shortly thereafter she moved to Chicago in 1956; there she sang with Mahalia Jackson, Rev. James Cleveland and is a member of the world famous Caravans. During the mid-1960s, thanks to Rev. Lawrence Roberts, she launched a solo career with the Savoy label and was a hit from the start.

An opportunity to bring her music beyond the church came in 1972, when she opened for the Rolling Stones during a 30-state tour of the United States.

For additional information, contact Minatee at 973-454-3629 or SRMinatee@aol.com.