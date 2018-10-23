‘BARKtoberfest’ pet adoption event returning to TBZ

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Meet adoptable dogs, cats, puppies and kittens while supporting local animal shelters and rescue groups during the third annual “BARKtoberfest” on Saturday, Oct. 27, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Turtle Back Zoo’s Berson Education Center, 560 Northfield Ave. in West Orange. Attendees are encouraged to bring their dogs in costume for a chance to enter the “Best Pet Costume” contest.

Area animal shelters and rescue groups expected to participate include Friends of the Livingston Animal Shelter, Brendan’s Meadows Rescue, Rescue Haven Foundation, Greyhound Friends of New Jersey, Purrfect Pals, Wise Animal Rescue, Emerald City Rescue, MidAtlantic Great Dane Rescue League, Mt. Pleasant Animal Shelter, NorthStar, Punta Santiago Dogs, Shelter Helpers on Wheels, Wayne Animal Shelter, National Great Pyrenees Rescue and Eleventh Hour Rescue.

This event will include a pet photo booth and costume contest; friends, family and members of the community will be able to vote for their favorite costume and prizes will be awarded for first, second and third place.

The day’s events also will include animal enrichment and education tables, food trucks, entertainment and local vendors. Sponsorships are available. For more information about BARKtoberfest, contact Andrea Caserta at andreazoologicalsociety@gmail.com.