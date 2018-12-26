Braugher and Pawk to star in SOPAC play

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — American Theater Group’s world premiere production of “Tell Them I’m Still Young,” by Julia Doolittle, will be staged at the South Orange Performing Arts Center from Jan. 24 through Feb. 3. The cast includes two award-winning leading actors of stage, film and television. Andre Braugher and Michele Pawk portray a professor and a poet whose marriage is shaken when tragedy strikes. As they grapple with the aftermath, a lover from the past and an ambitious graduate student enter their lives.

“I am thrilled that these two outstanding actors will take part in our production,” American Theater Group Producing Artistic Director James Vagias said. “Andre and Michele bring a fantastic chemistry to their roles, and I think our audiences are going to love the play and their performances.”

Purchase tickets for this show online at https://www.sopacnow.org/still-young or by calling the box office at 973-313-2787. There will be an audio-described performance on Sunday, Jan. 27, at 3 p.m.