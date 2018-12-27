West Orange artist explores the color blue

JERSEY CITY, NJ — Panepinto Galleries, in collaboration with Spear Street Capital, presents “Something Blue,” highlighting artwork by artists Shari-Beth Susskind, Candy Le Sueur, Stephen Cimini and Tatsuro Nishimura. Susskind is a West Orange resident.

Using various mediums, these four artists explore the color blue and bring the magic of “Something Blue” into their art. Colors evoke many different sensations and moods, and how an individual feels about or views a color is very personal. Blue, thought to be the most popular color, can be viewed as peaceful and serene, or cold and aloof. The artists featured in this gallery event will explore the color blue and what it means to them personally.

This exhibit will be on display through March 15 at 70 Hudson St. in Jersey City. The gallery is open Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. For further information, contact the gallery at art@panepintogalleries.com or 201-521-9000.

Susskind, whose work uses acrylic and resin, had been a personal trainer for 19 years when, in September of 2016, she became an empty nester. With some extra time on her hands she thought she would spend time with her aging mother. But that idea changed when her mom died later that month. In a two-year span, Susskind lost her mother, father, brother and father-in-law and somewhere in between she was diagnosed with breast cancer. This combination could make your head spin. But, this led her to art — specifically resin art, a process using acrylics and resin on a wood panel. As light reflects off the glassy surface of the resin, the complexities of the many layers are revealed, conveying a sense of wonder.