New mural graces downtown South Orange

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Closing out 2018, South Orange welcomed some new artwork at the South Orange Train Station, a mural created by artist Kevin O’Connell. The mural came to fruition following the work of the Design Review Board, comprising Katherine Crenshaw, Cat Tate Starmer, Oksana Berzinsh, John Evans, Bob Zuckerman and Walter Clarke.

“All I gotta say is I’m amazed and grateful for the incredible talent we have in our community and the generosity in which people freely give of themselves for the benefit of us all,” village President Sheena Collum said of the mural.

Photos Courtesy of Sheena Collum