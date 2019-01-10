Luna Stage presents world premiere of ‘Roan @ The Gates’

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Luna Stage will launch 2019 with the world premiere of Christina Gorman’s cyber-security romance “Roan @ The Gates,” directed by Michelle Tattenbaum. An exploration of internet privacy and the risks of whistleblowing, this suspenseful new play examines the cost of doing the right thing. Previews begin Thursday, Jan. 31, and the show officially opens Saturday, Feb. 2. The show will run through Sunday, Feb. 24, with shows on Thursdays at 7:30 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m.; and Sundays at 3 p.m.

Inspired by a shadowy photograph of Edward Snowden’s girlfriend, “Roan @ The Gates” is a fictional investigation into cyber-security. Roan is a data analyst for the NSA, and her wife, Nat, is a lawyer committed to human rights advocacy. When their personal life collides with national security, it launches a beautiful, high-stakes adventure that illuminates the cost of secrecy.

To purchase tickets, visit www.LunaStage.org/Roan or call 973-395-5551. Luna Stage is located at 555 Valley St. in West Orange.